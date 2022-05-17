Advertisement

Landlord accused of trying to kill tenant arrested, warrants say

James Edwin Bowers
James Edwin Bowers(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Pickens County man was arrested Sunday after he was accused of trying to kill his tenant, according to arrest warrants.

Arrest warrants say James Edwin Bowers, Jr. drove to Donald Gleaton’s home and pointed a shotgun at Gleaton, who is handicapped and was sitting in his car at the time. Bowes lowered the gun and shot it into the front of Gleaton’s car.

We’re told Bowers is the landlord to Gleaton.

Bowers was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

