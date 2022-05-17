Men and mental health: Breaking the stigma

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Psychologists say the Stigma surrounding mental health often prevents people from seeking treatment, especially men.

Dr. Nicholas Beck with Vive Greenville works with men, teens, and young boys to break the barrier and society’s view of a man.

“There is certainly this mindset that a lot of men have that it’s complaining, its whining, also I don’t want people to think that I’m crazy, I can deal with this on my own there’s a lot of those thoughts and belief systems that interfere with reaching out and seeking help.”

Dr. Beck tells Fox Carolina that generally men battling mental health will push aside their emotions and find other ways of coping.

“Seemingly a lot more with men really turning to drugs and alcohol and also anger in men. Men can be prone to anger and quick to anger so taking that out on people in their lives.”

Buddy Tucker, from Lawrence County, has battled mental health since 2017. Coming close to committing suicide, he now uses his testimony to help others in his community. He says taking the first step and admitting you need support is the hardest part.

“It’s okay not to be okay, but it’s not okay to stay that way.” Said Tucker.

He now partners with SC Share to help educate others on mental health. He also runs a small support group at his church.

