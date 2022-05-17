Advertisement

Bomb squad on scene after bank robbery in Anderson

Bank robbery suspect in Anderson
Bank robbery suspect in Anderson(Anderson City Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police Department was called to the scene of a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said a suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on North Main Street just after 1:15 p.m. with a bomb threat. The suspect ran away on foot.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is responding to the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alexandro Galloway
Deputies searching for runaway minor from Anderson County
Storm damage in Spartanburg County
Storms and high winds cause damage to homes in the Upstate
SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.
Generic scam
Upstate Sheriff’s office warns of scams seen this month