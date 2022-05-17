Bomb squad on scene after bank robbery in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police Department was called to the scene of a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said a suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on North Main Street just after 1:15 p.m. with a bomb threat. The suspect ran away on foot.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is responding to the scene.

