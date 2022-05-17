SC babies born on May 29 eligible to receive college grant

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State Treasurer Curtis Loftis kicked off the upcoming National 529 College Savings Day by announcing that every baby born in South Carolina on May 29, 2022, will receive a $529 grant.

This year, we’re told the PalmettoBaby Grant Program will celebrate a decade of collaborating with hospitals across the Palmetto State to promote the importance of saving for college.

Loftis said on May 29, new PalmettoBaby parents will receive a Future Scholar goody back which includes information about the state’s award-winning 529 college savings plan and a $529 college savings grant.

“The best way to commemorate 529 Day is to remind families of the importance of saving for college. We are proud of the Future Scholar families who celebrate a child’s graduation this month, and we welcome the new families who want to begin saving for the future,” Treasurer Loftis said in a news release. “Together with our hospital partners, we are pleased to highlight the value of 529 plans by jumpstarting college savings for babies born on 529 Day with the PalmettoBaby grant.”

To receive the PalmettoBaby grant, parents of babies born on May 29 must complete the grant application and open a Future Scholar account by August 31, 2022.

To learn more about the PalmettoBaby Grant Progam, click here.

MORE NEWS: What changes to SC’s voting law will mean for June primary, future elections

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.