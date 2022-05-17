Advertisement

Storms and high winds cause damage to homes in the Upstate

Storm damage in Spartanburg County
Storm damage in Spartanburg County(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms on Monday afternoon caused damage to multiple houses in an area of Spartanburg County.

The National Weather Service reported that a resident called 911 and informed them that a structure near Little Africa Road was damaged by hail at around 3:27 p.m.

Another resident nearby told us that her roof blew off during the storms. We spoke to them today about the situation.

