Abbeville woman headed to Special Olympics in Florida

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Abbeville woman is preparing to perform on the grand stage for many to see. Ashley Bond will be participating in the Special Olympics in June.

The 41-year-old is very active and doesn’t shy away from competition.

Her sport of choice for the competition? Bocce ball.

“She’s been playing bocce ball probably 20 years or more,” Ashley’s mother, Gloria Bond said.

Ashley has participated in many special games. She even won big in the 2014 Special Olympics.

“We got to go with her to New Jersey and she did bocce there. It was so much fun,” Gloria explained.

If you ask Ashley how she feels about bocce ball, she’ll give you a big smile and say “happy.” The joyful demeanor she carries is a testament to her view on life. Bond describes bocce ball as similar to bowling.

You can find her at Chestnut Street Parking practicing.

Ashley is a multi-sport performer, and has the accolades to prove it. In addition to recent winning gold at the state level for bocce ball, she’s participated in swimming and horse riding among other sports.

The special olympics will be held June 5-12 in Orlando, Florida.

