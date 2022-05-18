TCTC campuses on lockdown after threat faxed to school, deputies say

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - All four Tri-County Technical College (TCTC) campuses went on lockdown due to a threat sent to one of the campuses, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tri-County sent out an emergency alert just after 10 a.m. announcing that all building entrances at the Pendleton, Easley, Anderson, and Oconee County campuses will be locked from the outside out of an abundance of caution.

The Sheriff’s Office later said someone faxed a threat to the Pendleton campus.

We’re told campus police is handling this incident and one deputy is assisting.

