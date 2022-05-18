Candidate for Georgia Governor: Catherine Davis
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Catherine Davis is running for Governor of Georgia. She is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election.
Davis is a human resources professional who has worked for multiple nonprofit organizations.
The top issues for Davis include election integrity, medical and religious freedom, and pro-life legislation.
Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.