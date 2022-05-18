Candidate for Georgia Governor: Kandiss Taylor

Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia. She is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election.

Taylor has a PhD who works in education.

She has drafted a proposed Executive Order to demolish the Georgia Guidestones, a historical landmark in Elberton, on her first day in office if elected.

She also calls for an election audit in Georgia.

