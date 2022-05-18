Driver dies days after crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is dead days after a crash that happened on I-85, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner’s office, they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 12, on I-85 near Exit 48. The coroner said an unrestrained driver was was traveling in the first lane going south on I-85 when his vehicle was hit from behind causing him to collide with the inside retaining wall.

The coroner said the driver was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where he passed away on Tuesday, May 17, from his injuries.

The coroner identified the driver as 55-year-old Bryan Allan Cartee of Greer.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.