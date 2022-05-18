Advertisement

Driver dies days after crash in Greenville County

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is dead days after a crash that happened on I-85, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner’s office, they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 12, on I-85 near Exit 48. The coroner said an unrestrained driver was was traveling in the first lane going south on I-85 when his vehicle was hit from behind causing him to collide with the inside retaining wall.

The coroner said the driver was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where he passed away on Tuesday, May 17, from his injuries.

The coroner identified the driver as 55-year-old Bryan Allan Cartee of Greer.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mohamed Shabaan
Man arrested after he tried to buy a gun illegally multiple times, according to federal court records
Marathon runners
Fourth annual W.A.R Fund 5k run, walk happening Saturday
An earthquake was reported in Catawba, North Carolina.
Another earthquake hits NC city one week later, USGS says
Another earthquake reported in Catawba, NC.
NC town hit by another earthquake