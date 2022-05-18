Fourth annual W.A.R Fund 5k run, walk happening Saturday

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fourth Annual W.A.R Fund 5k run and walk is happening Saturday, May 21.

The event will be the first time the 5k has been held since 2019.

The Wounded and Recovering Fund 5k is in partnership with various law enforcement in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will have its SWAT truck at the event, Dive Team will be on display, along with command post. There will also be a DJ and raffled prizes.

Interested participants can follow the link here to register and learn more.

