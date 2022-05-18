Advertisement

Henderson County residents, check around your house for suspicious items

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you live in Henderson County, detectives are asking you to check outside your home for suspicious items.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, an assault occurred in Henderson County and the suspect may have discarded items while fleeing the area.

Deputies specifically said suspicious items may have been left near or underneath decks or porches.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

