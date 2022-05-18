Historically Black Church Celebrates 150 Years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Greenville’s oldest historically black churches is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Built-in 1872, Tabernacle Baptist Church was planted on the corner of Mayberry and Hudson Street and continues to serve the community through faith and fellowship.

“There’s a major historical significance with 150 years,” said Senior Pastor Byron Battle Sr. “You can probably imagine back in 1872 it was a totally different era than it is now. There were literally so many obstacles that came against this church, but 150 years we’re still standing and we’re still here.”

Dr. Battle is only the 11th pastor in the church’s history. He tells Fox Carolina, that he used to visit the church as a boy with his grandmother. Never knowing that one day he would be leading the future congregations.

He said to commemorate the church’s milestone, they are hosting 4 days’ worth of events starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. with a worship service.

“The president of the South Carolina Baptist state education and missionary department is going to be here to share the word of God with us. We also have a group called triumphant sounds that will be singing” Said Pastor Battle.

Celebration events are open to the public. They will take place through service Sunday morning.

Today Tabernacle Bapt. serves roughly 300 members.

