Man arrested after he tried to buy a gun illegally multiple times, according to federal court records

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested after the FBI said he tried to illegally buy a gun multiple times.

According to federal court records, Mohamed Shawki Shabaan, 67, tried to purchase a gun from Deep South Defense in March 2019. The documentation alleges Shabaan made a false statement by saying he was not a fugitive from justice.

Shabaan is accused of doing the same thing again in May and October 2019 at Clemson Gun and Pawn.

Some of the documents related to this case are still sealed.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more information from the FBI about their investigation.

Man arrested in Central for illegally buying guns. (Viewer Submission)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.