N. Carolina Rep. Cawthorn struggling to keep seat in primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is struggling to hold on to his western North Carolina seat, facing a stiff GOP primary challenge from a state legislator.

Partial election results in Tuesday’s 11th District Republican primary showed the first-term congressman and pro-Donald Trump firebrand trailing state Sen. Chuck Edwards slightly.

Several GOP leaders have turned away from the 26-year-old congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors.

He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug.” Cawthorn also infuriated fellow Republicans in Congress when he alleged on a podcast that he had been invited to an orgy in Washington.

Edwards received an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

