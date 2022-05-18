New dog park opening in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new park for your four-legged friends is coming to the Upstate. Tyger Run Dog Park will open inside Tyger River Park on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Spartanburg County Parks and Recreation said Tyger Run is a one-and-a-half-acre fenced dog park.

The park is divided into space for large and small dogs. The county installed playground equipment for dogs to run and jump on as well.

Shaded benches and picnic tables are also available at the park.

