One flown to hospital following shooting in Upstate

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a domestic shooting near Central, SC.

Deputies said they responded to the area and found that man was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment. However, his condition is currently unknown.

According to deputies, they are interviewing a woman who they believe fired the weapon.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as officials release new information.

