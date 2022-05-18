Advertisement

One flown to hospital following shooting in Upstate

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a domestic shooting near Central, SC.

Deputies said they responded to the area and found that man was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment. However, his condition is currently unknown.

According to deputies, they are interviewing a woman who they believe fired the weapon.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as officials release new information.

