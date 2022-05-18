SCDOT: Vehicle fire shuts down I-85 near exit 83 in Spartanburg County

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to a vehicle fire that has shut down the interstate in Spartanburg County.

As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes are blocked on I-85 near exit 83 in Cowpens due to the fire, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

This is all the information we have at this time.

