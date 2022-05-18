Special bond leads Boiling Springs boys golf to State Title

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Boiling Springs won their sixth boys golf state title in nine years. A special bond helped push the team to victory.

“It’s so much fun,” Andrew Gregory, a Boiling Springs junior golfer, said. “You can’t beat it.”

It came down to the wire.

“We had a guy on a cart kind of telling us where we all stand relative to the players we were playing against,” Clayton Taylor, a Boiling Springs sophomore golfer, said. “So yeah, we definitely knew. It was pretty intense. I mean, that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

But by one stroke.

“So at that point, stress is going up a little bit,” Josh Pruitt, Boiling Springs Head Golf Coach, said. “Just full in the other guys that they’ll get the job done and they did.”

Boiling springs won a boys golf state title.

“It’s crazy. You feel like Tom Brady,” Taylor said. “I mean he has 7 right? Just everyone that’s been around this program. It’s crazy.”

The long-standing tradition of success is made possible by a special bond on and off the course.

“I’ve been with these guys since they were babies almost,” Pruitt said. “As 7th graders, they played on my JV Team, I taught some of them in school. To watch them grow and be the players they are now, it’s amazing.”

“We just have a lot of good players honestly,” Gregory said. “A lot of good players have come out from Woodfin Ridge for some reason. I don’t know what it is. There’s something in the water. I don’t know. They just keep bringing in good talent and we’re all good friends out there.”

The team is already preparing for the next goal: a third straight championship. As history is the witness, the bulldogs appear well on their way.

