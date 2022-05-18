TRAFFIC ALERT: Power outage on Augusta Road in Greenville causing delays

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A power outage in Greenville is causing traffic delays due to traffic lights being out, according to Greenville Police.

According to police, the power outage is happening in the Augusta Street at Church Street and Mill Avenue area.

There is a power outage in Augusta St @ Church St and Mills Av area. This is causing traffic issues due to traffic lights being out. Please avoid the area of possible. @wyffnews4 @foxcarolinanews @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/HEAwnb3ec5 — Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) May 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.