Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Power outage on Augusta Road in Greenville causing delays

Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.(Hawaii News Now)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A power outage in Greenville is causing traffic delays due to traffic lights being out, according to Greenville Police.

According to police, the power outage is happening in the Augusta Street at Church Street and Mill Avenue area.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marathon runners
Fourth annual W.A.R Fund 5K run, walk happening Saturday
An earthquake was reported in Catawba, North Carolina.
Another earthquake hits NC city one week later, USGS says
Another earthquake reported in Catawba, NC.
NC town hit by another earthquake
Final Preparations for the Opening of Unity Park
Unity Park Preps