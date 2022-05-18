Upstate Children’s Museum to honor Holocaust victims with butterfly memorial

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 8,000 students and adults across the Upstate are painting butterflies for every child lost in the Holocaust to create the first and only Holocaust memorial in the Upstate.

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate (TCMU) said this is all part of the National Butterfly Project to remember the 1.5 million children who died in the Holocaust.

We’re told each student will receive a photo and information about a child who died in the Holocaust and will paint their butterfly in their honor symbolizing the resilience and hope they had.

The butterflies will be installed into a memorial dedicated to Max and Trude Heller, two survivors who lived in the Upstate after the war, according to TCMU.

The memorial will be displayed in exhibits at Heritage Green, along with a curated collection of historical artifacts from Holocaust survivors at Upcountry History Museum.

The museum invited the community to participate in The Butterfly Project by painting a ceramic butterfly during Open Art Studios throughout the month of May. The opportunity is open to children of any age, as well as caregivers and parents, at the following times:

Tuesdays and Thursdays - 9:30 a.m. through noon.

Wednesdays and Fridays - 1 p.m. through 4 p.m.

All butterflies painted during Open Art Studios will be included in the public art installation outside The Children’s Museum of the Upstate building in April of 2023.

