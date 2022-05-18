Another earthquake hits NC city one week later, USGS says

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Catawba, North Carolina early Wednesday morning.

The 2.0 magnitude quake hit just before 6 a.m. 3.9 miles of Catawba, according to USGS. This is 116.1 miles north of Columbia, South Carolina.

We’re told the quake had a depth of 0 km.

There was another earthquake that hit near Catawba a week ago on May 11.

