Another earthquake hits NC city one week later, USGS says

An earthquake was reported in Catawba, North Carolina.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Catawba, North Carolina early Wednesday morning.

The 2.0 magnitude quake hit just before 6 a.m. 3.9 miles of Catawba, according to USGS. This is 116.1 miles north of Columbia, South Carolina.

We’re told the quake had a depth of 0 km.

There was another earthquake that hit near Catawba a week ago on May 11.

