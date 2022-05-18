Warrants: Suspect fired shots into occupied car in Socastee area, victim hit multiple times

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Arrest warrants obtained by WMBF News provide more details on a shooting that sent a person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Horry County police arrested Dale Turner on Wednesday in connection with the shooting, which took place Tuesday along Lake Park Drive, which is off Highway 544.

Warrants show Turner fired shots into an occupied vehicle that was parked in a driveway around 7:30 a.m. and the victim was hit multiple times.

Then hours later, Horry County police responded about 30 miles north to Highway 111 in Little River, just two miles from the Carolina border.

Horry County police said officers had a “brief period of negotiation” with Turner before taking him into custody.

The warrants state that video surveillance and witness statements helped identify Turner in the case.

Turner faces multiple charges including attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to jail records, no bail has been set in the case.

