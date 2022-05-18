Warrants: Woman shot man in the back in Pickens County

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman is charged with attempted murder after deputies say she shot a man in the back in Pickens County on Tuesday.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting on Tankersley Drive where a 53-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper back.

He was airlifted to the hospital in Greenville where he remains as a patient.

Deputies said Jonie Ann Bridwell of Cleveland was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Warrants state she used a .38 caliber handgun to shoot the victim.

She is currently being held in the Pickens County Detention Center.

