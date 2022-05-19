Advertisement

AG: Repeated offender arrested on distributing files of minor in Pickens

Matthew Leon Arotin
Matthew Leon Arotin(Pickens County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 62-year-old man from Pickens has been arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson said investigators received a tip that led them to Matthew Leon Arotin, who officials say was distributing files of child sexual abuse material.

We’re told Arotin was arrested on May 13 and charged with the following:

  • (6 counts) Sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree
  • Sex offender registry violation, fail to register
  • Sex offender registry, give false information when registering
  • Sex offender registry, failure to provide internet information

The Attorney General mentioned Arotin was previously convicted on related charges in 2014 and 2016.

