AG: Repeated offender arrested on distributing files of minor in Pickens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 62-year-old man from Pickens has been arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson said investigators received a tip that led them to Matthew Leon Arotin, who officials say was distributing files of child sexual abuse material.

We’re told Arotin was arrested on May 13 and charged with the following:

(6 counts) Sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree

Sex offender registry violation, fail to register

Sex offender registry, give false information when registering

Sex offender registry, failure to provide internet information

The Attorney General mentioned Arotin was previously convicted on related charges in 2014 and 2016.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Greenville community celebrates grand opening of Unity Park

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.