Anderson County deputies need help finding woman missing for over 2 weeks

Amber Leigh Armes
Amber Leigh Armes(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are looking for a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks, according to Anderson County Deputies.

Deputies said Amber Leigh Armes was last seen on May 2 along Third Street in Pendleton. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and brown khaki shorts.

If you or anyone you know has seen Amber, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2022-06640.

