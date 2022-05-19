Asheville to host half marathon, 10k event in August

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Runners have the opportunity to embrace the challenge of racing through the hills of Asheville in the 9th annual Asheville Half Marathon and 10k.

The race will begin at 7 a.m. at Park Square Saturday, August 27 at 7 a.m.

Participants will race through the streets of Asheville passing the breweries, the Art District, along the French Broad River, up to Beaver Lake, according to organizers. After Beaver Lake, participants will head past the Grove Park Country Club, then towards Weaver Park, and next to UNCA’s campus.

Organizers say registration must be done before the registration deadline on August 26.

For those who can’t make the race in person, organizers are offering a virtual course here.

MORE NEWS: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens second SC location in downtown Greenville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.