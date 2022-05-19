Advertisement

Candidate for Georgia Governor: Tom Williams

You Decide
You Decide(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tom Williams is running for Governor of Georgia. He is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election.

Williams is a resident of Wilkinson County. He has never held public office. He worked for 35 years at Robins Air Force Base in software engineering and electronics.

He believes in investigating the integrity of the 2020 election, school choice and pro-life legislation. He opposes vaccine and mask mandates.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kelvin King, candidate for U.S. Senate (GA-R)
Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Kelvin King
Josh Clark, candidate for U.S. Senate (GA-R)
Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Josh Clark
You Decide
Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Gary Black
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod