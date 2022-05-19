Candidate for Georgia Governor: Tom Williams

Tom Williams is running for Governor of Georgia. He is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election.

Williams is a resident of Wilkinson County. He has never held public office. He worked for 35 years at Robins Air Force Base in software engineering and electronics.

He believes in investigating the integrity of the 2020 election, school choice and pro-life legislation. He opposes vaccine and mask mandates.

