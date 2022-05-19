Candidate for U.S House District 10 (D-GA): Tabitha Johnson-Green

Tabitha Johnson-Green is a Democrat running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 10 seat.

Johnson-Green is a registered nurse. She previously won the Democratic nomination for the District 10 seat but lost in the general election to incumbent Republican Jody Hice.

She supports the Medicare for All Act, criminal justice reform, electoral reform and common-sense gun control.

