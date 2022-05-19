Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Alan Sims

Alan Sims is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 10 seat.

Sims is an Army and Air Force veteran who graduated from West Point.

He believes the Bible and Constitution are the “cornerstones of our Republic.” He believes in cutting spending, banning taxpayer funding of abortion and upholding election integrity.

