Advertisement

Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Alan Sims

Alan Sims, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (R-GA)
Alan Sims, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (R-GA)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alan Sims is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 10 seat.

Sims is an Army and Air Force veteran who graduated from West Point.

He believes the Bible and Constitution are the “cornerstones of our Republic.” He believes in cutting spending, banning taxpayer funding of abortion and upholding election integrity.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paul Walton, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (D-GA)
Candidate for U.S House District 10 (D-GA): Paul Walton
You Decide
Candidate for U.S House District 10 (D-GA): Femi Oduwole
You Decide
Candidate for U.S House District 10 (D-GA): Phyllis Hatcher
You Decide
Candidate for U.S House District 10 (D-GA): Tabitha Johnson-Green
You Decide
Candidate for U.S House District 10 (D-GA): Jessica Fore