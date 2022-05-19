Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): David Curry
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Curry is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 10 seat.
Curry is a revenue commission for the state of Georgia.
The primary issues for his campaign include election integrity, building a border wall, protecting the Second Amendment and passing pro-life legislation.
