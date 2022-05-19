Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Mike Collins

Advertisement

Mike Collins, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (R-GA)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
May. 19, 2022
Mike Collins is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 10 seat.

Collins is a business owner from Jackson, GA. He previously ran for the seat in 2014 but was defeated in a runoff election for the Republican nomination.

He is a supporter of former President Donald Trump. He supports pro-Second Amendment and pro-life legislation.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

