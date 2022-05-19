Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Mike Collins
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
Mike Collins is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 10 seat.
Collins is a business owner from Jackson, GA. He previously ran for the seat in 2014 but was defeated in a runoff election for the Republican nomination.
He is a supporter of former President Donald Trump. He supports pro-Second Amendment and pro-life legislation.
