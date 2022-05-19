Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Mitchell Swan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Mitchell Swan is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 10 seat.
Swan is a Marine Corps veteran who calls himself “a warrior both for Christ and the Corps.” He has also worked as a financial wealth advisor.
The platforms for his campaign are election integrity, economic growth, and teaching values.
