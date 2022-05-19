Advertisement

Mitchell Swan, candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA)

Mitchell Swan, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (R-GA)
Mitchell Swan, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (R-GA)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
May. 19, 2022
Mitchell Swan is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 10 seat.

Swan is a Marine Corps veteran who calls himself “a warrior both for Christ and the Corps.” He has also worked as a financial wealth advisor.

The platforms for his campaign are election integrity, economic growth, and teaching values.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

