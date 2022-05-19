Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Paul Broun

Paul Broun is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 10 seat.

Broun previously served in the U.S. House seat from 2013 to 2014. He sought election to Georgia’s 9th Congressional District in 2016 but was defeated by incumbent Doug Collins in the Republican primary.

He also ran for U.S. Senate in 2014 but lost in the Republican primary.

During his time in Congress, he served on the committees on homeland security, natural resources and science, space and technology. He voted against the Keystone Pipeline Amendment and in support of the Keep the IRS Off Your Healthcare Act.

