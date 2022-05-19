Advertisement

Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Timothy Barr

Timothy Barr, candidate for U.S. House District District 10 (R-GA)
Timothy Barr, candidate for U.S. House District District 10 (R-GA)
Timothy Barr is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 10 seat.

Barr is a state representative for Georgia’s 103rd district. He has served in office since 2013.

His sponsored legislation includes the Georgia FairTax Act, a bill to repeal income taxes in the state. He backed the Election Integrity Act and believes in a full forensic audit of the 2020 election.

He is pro-life and supported the state’s Heartbeat Bill. He supports Second Amendment rights.

