Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Vernon Jones

Vernon Jones, candidate for U.S. House District 10 (R-GA)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Vernon Jones is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 10 seat.

Jones is a former Georgia state representative, serving in office from 2017 to 2021. He initially ran as Governor of Georgia in the 2022 election but withdrew before the primary.

He was a member of the Democratic party who endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2020. He left the Democratic party in January 2021 to join the Republican party.

