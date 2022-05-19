Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Vernon Jones

Vernon Jones is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. House District 10 seat.

Jones is a former Georgia state representative, serving in office from 2017 to 2021. He initially ran as Governor of Georgia in the 2022 election but withdrew before the primary.

He was a member of the Democratic party who endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2020. He left the Democratic party in January 2021 to join the Republican party.

