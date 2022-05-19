Candidate for U.S Senate (D-GA): Raphael Warnock

Raphael Warnock is a Democrat running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

Warnock is the incumbent holding the seat since he was elected in 2021. He is a veteran, business owner and preacher.

In 2021, Sen. Warnock voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump. He also supported the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the American Rescue Plan Act, and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

He has sponsored bills capping drug costs for seniors, the Affordable Insulin Now Act, the Improving Care for Veterans Act and the Medicaid Saves Lives Act.

