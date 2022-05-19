Advertisement

Candidate for U.S Senate (D-GA): Raphael Warnock

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Atlanta Press Club, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in...
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Atlanta Press Club, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Raphael Warnock is a Democrat running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

Warnock is the incumbent holding the seat since he was elected in 2021. He is a veteran, business owner and preacher.

In 2021, Sen. Warnock voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump. He also supported the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the American Rescue Plan Act, and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

He has sponsored bills capping drug costs for seniors, the Affordable Insulin Now Act, the Improving Care for Veterans Act and the Medicaid Saves Lives Act.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

You Decide
Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Paul Broun
Timothy Barr, candidate for U.S. House District District 10 (R-GA)
Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Timothy Barr
Tamara Johnson-Shealey, candidate for U.S. Senate (D-GA)
Candidate for U.S Senate (D-GA): Tamara Johnson-Shealey
Herschel Walker, candidate for U.S. Senate (GA-R)
Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Herschel Walker