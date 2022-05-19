Candidate for U.S Senate (D-GA): Tamara Johnson-Shealey

Tamara Johnson-Shealey is a Democrat running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

Johnson-Shealey is a business owner from Chatham County. She previously ran for Georgia state senate in District 40 in 2014, 2016 and 2018. In 2020, she ran in a special election for U.S. Senate.

She believes in raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, medicare for all, free public college tuition and legalizing marijuana. She believes in establishing a federal agency for descendants of Chattel Slavery and paying cash reparations to descendants.

