Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Gary Black
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Gary Black is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.
Black is the Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture, a position he has held since 2011.
He says that if elected to Congress, he would oppose “crushing regulations” imposed on Georgia farmers.
Black believes in stricter election security, a border wall, pro-life legislation and protecting the Second Amendment.
Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.