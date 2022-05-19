Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Gary Black

Gary Black is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

Black is the Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture, a position he has held since 2011.

He says that if elected to Congress, he would oppose “crushing regulations” imposed on Georgia farmers.

Black believes in stricter election security, a border wall, pro-life legislation and protecting the Second Amendment.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.