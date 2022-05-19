Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

Walker is a professional athlete. He played football for the University of Georgia, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1982. He was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

He played in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.

In 1992, Walker competed in the Winter Olympics on the U.S. bobsleigh team.

Walker is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He served as the chair of the Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition under Trump’s administration.

He supports making the U.S. energy independent, lowering taxes and enforcing conservative family values.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.