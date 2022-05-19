Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Josh Clark

Advertisement

Josh Clark, candidate for U.S. Senate (GA-R)

Josh Clark, candidate for U.S. Senate (GA-R)
Josh Clark, candidate for U.S. Senate (GA-R)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Josh Clark is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

Clark is the former state representative for District 98, serving in the role from 2011 to 2015. While in office, Clark voted to cut taxes and helped pass pro-life legislation.

The primary issues of Clark’s campaign are limiting the federal government, reducing the nation’s debt and securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

