Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Josh Clark

Josh Clark is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

Clark is the former state representative for District 98, serving in the role from 2011 to 2015. While in office, Clark voted to cut taxes and helped pass pro-life legislation.

The primary issues of Clark’s campaign are limiting the federal government, reducing the nation’s debt and securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

