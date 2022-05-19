Advertisement

Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Latham Saddler

Latham Saddler, candidate for U.S. Senate (GA-R)
Latham Saddler, candidate for U.S. Senate (GA-R)(Provided by campaign)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Latham Saddler is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

Saddler is a veteran Navy SEAL officer who served as Director of Intelligence Programs on the National Security Council. He also worked as a White House Fellow from 2018 to 2019.

Key platforms of Saddler’s campaign include prioritizing national defense spending, supporting Second Amendment and pro-life legislation, and lowering taxes.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

You Decide
Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Paul Broun
Timothy Barr, candidate for U.S. House District District 10 (R-GA)
Candidate for U.S House District 10 (R-GA): Timothy Barr
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Atlanta Press Club, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in...
Candidate for U.S Senate (D-GA): Raphael Warnock
Tamara Johnson-Shealey, candidate for U.S. Senate (D-GA)
Candidate for U.S Senate (D-GA): Tamara Johnson-Shealey
Herschel Walker, candidate for U.S. Senate (GA-R)
Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Herschel Walker