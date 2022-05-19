Candidate for U.S Senate (R-GA): Latham Saddler

Latham Saddler is a Republican running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

Saddler is a veteran Navy SEAL officer who served as Director of Intelligence Programs on the National Security Council. He also worked as a White House Fellow from 2018 to 2019.

Key platforms of Saddler’s campaign include prioritizing national defense spending, supporting Second Amendment and pro-life legislation, and lowering taxes.

