Advertisement

Crews responding to fire at abandoned house in Pelzer

Abandoned house fire in Pelzer
Abandoned house fire in Pelzer(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County fire crews are responding to an early morning fire at an abandoned house in Pelzer.

Fire crews were called out to the home along Front and Smythe Street by a neighbor at 4:23 a.m.

West Pelzer Fire Chief Lee Blackwell said there was no one inside when crews arrived on scene and no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Warrants: Woman shot man in the back in Pickens County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

22-year-old Taylor Griffin's brother flew across the world from Germany to surprise her at her...
Furman grad to continue family tradition of armed forces service, celebrates marriage and diploma
Tunnel to Towers 5K race heads to Greenville
Tunnel to Towers 5K race heads to Greenville
Tunnel to Towers 5K race heads to Greenville
Tunnel to Towers 5K race heads to Greenville
22-year-old Taylor Griffin's brother flew across the world from Germany to surprise her at her...
Furman senior celebrates milestones of graduation, service, & marriage all at once