Crews responding to fire at abandoned house in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County fire crews are responding to an early morning fire at an abandoned house in Pelzer.

Fire crews were called out to the home along Front and Smythe Street by a neighbor at 4:23 a.m.

West Pelzer Fire Chief Lee Blackwell said there was no one inside when crews arrived on scene and no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

