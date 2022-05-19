Crews responding to fire in the Travelers Rest area

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a fire in the Travelers Rest area, according to the Glassy Mountain Fire Department.

According to the department, the fire happened on Settlement Road near Highway 25.

According to Fire Chief Robert Staples, there were no injuries reported at this time and the fire is under control.

Tigerville Fire, North Greenville Fire, River Falls Fire, and Slater-Marietta Fire Departments also assisted on this call.

