Advertisement

Deputies looking for missing woman last seen in Easley

Elisha Wade
Elisha Wade(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman missing since Monday.

Elisha Wade was last seen in the area of Cely Road in Easley, according to deputies.

We’re told her last known clothing description is unknown at this time.

If you see Elisha or have information on where she might be, call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2022-06734.

MORE NEWS: Person of interest identified after threat faxed to TCTC campus, school officials say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Amber Leigh Armes
Anderson County deputies need help finding woman missing for over 2 weeks
Leia Littleton
Missing Oconee Co. teen found
Person of interest identified after threat faxed to TCTC campus, school officials say
On the Town: 5/19 @ 7AM
On the Town: 5/19 @ 7AM