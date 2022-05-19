Deputies looking for missing woman last seen in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a woman missing since Monday.

Elisha Wade was last seen in the area of Cely Road in Easley, according to deputies.

We’re told her last known clothing description is unknown at this time.

If you see Elisha or have information on where she might be, call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2022-06734.

MORE NEWS: Person of interest identified after threat faxed to TCTC campus, school officials say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.