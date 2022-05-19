Deputies shut down drug house, seize meth and magic mushrooms in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamine from a drug house in East Flat Rock.

On Wednesday, deputies said they were conducting surveillance on the suspected drug house on West Blue Ridge Road when a man left the home, committing multiple traffic violations.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Ernesto Bautista and say they found 461 grams of meth, 4.4 grams of cocaine and more than $2,000 in cash in the car.

SWAT served a search warrant at the home and seized 272 grams of meth, 2.7 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms and 2 grams of cocaine.

They also arrested 43-year-old Marisela Mendoza. Both she and Bautista are charged with trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance.

Ernesto Bautista and Marisela Mendoza, arrested on drug trafficking charges. (Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

