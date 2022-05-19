Advertisement

Deputies shut down drug house, seize meth and magic mushrooms in Henderson County

Suspected drug house on West Blue Ridge Road.
Suspected drug house on West Blue Ridge Road.(Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they seized hundreds of grams of methamphetamine from a drug house in East Flat Rock.

On Wednesday, deputies said they were conducting surveillance on the suspected drug house on West Blue Ridge Road when a man left the home, committing multiple traffic violations.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Ernesto Bautista and say they found 461 grams of meth, 4.4 grams of cocaine and more than $2,000 in cash in the car.

SWAT served a search warrant at the home and seized 272 grams of meth, 2.7 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms and 2 grams of cocaine.

They also arrested 43-year-old Marisela Mendoza. Both she and Bautista are charged with trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance.

Ernesto Bautista and Marisela Mendoza, arrested on drug trafficking charges.
Ernesto Bautista and Marisela Mendoza, arrested on drug trafficking charges.(Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

