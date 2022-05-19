Furman grad to continue family tradition of armed forces service, celebrates marriage and diploma

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “I don’t know how to quite comprehend it,” said 22-year-old Furman University graduate Taylor Griffin. “In this year alone, I got engaged, I commissioned into the United States Army, I graduated from Furman University. I’m getting married!”

For Griffin, it’s been a whirlwind of a last few months. And it’s far from over--in the best way possible.

“To be honest...I didn’t even know I’d make it a year in ROTC,” she told FOX Carolina. “But this program completely stuck onto me. They worked with me. They formed me into the person I am today.”

For the last 4 years, Griffin has trained in the Paladin ROTC Battalion. We caught up with the 22-year-old army Lieutenant Wednesday afternoon on Furman’s campus, where she signed the paperwork to make it all official.

“I will be going to El Paso, Texas,” she said. “Fort Bliss.”

About a week ago, Taylor was on stage for her Army officer commissioning, and says her older brother, an Army captain stationed in Germany, was supposed to swear her in virtually.

“I was about to do an about face--turn around completely to get sworn in on zoom,” Griffin recounted. “And my mouth dropped. Complete shock. Had zero clue.”

To her surprised, she says her brother travelled across the world to do things in person, appearing along with her father, who is an Air Force veteran.

“My whole family was there, as well as my future in-laws,” Taylor said.

It’s a season of reunions for Griffin, whose fiance Connor, a 1st Lieutenant currently stationed in Poland, will be returning in June. A month after that--they’ll be at the altar.

“I am so freaking excited!” Griffin exclaimed. “It’s been such a long time coming, we’ve been friends for so long, and we’ve been doing long distance for about 2 years now, and we’re ready.”

The couple have known each other for years, attending church together. At one point, Connor was even Taylor’s platoon leader in school.

She says she could have never imagined their families embracing one another in the way that they have.

“He is just the most consistent, the most loving, the most sentimental man,” Taylor said of her future husband.

Griffin is slated to be the chemical officer of an Army battalion in El Paso. She says Connor plans to join her about a month after she settles in. The two--already looking for their first home to start building a new life together.

“I could not be more grateful everything turned out the way that it did,” Griffin said. “I’m ready to experience the world!”

