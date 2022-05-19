WATCH LIVE: Greenville community celebrates grand opening of Unity Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the big day Greenville has been waiting for. The grand opening of Unity Park is set to happen Thursday morning.

We’ve been following the $60 million investment closely over the years from when it was in talks with the council to the groundbreaking in 2019.

The 60-acre park has been funded by a mix of public and private partnerships. The latest count is $12.9 million in donations.

Mayor Knox White tells us these donations are far beyond what he expected. He says it’s time that the city invested in these neighborhoods.

At a city council meeting, a man named E.B. Holloway approached elected officials in 1939 requesting a park right where Unity Park stands now. His request was granted but the park was never built.

“I’m honored to be able to make the park a reality,” said Mayor White. “For many decades, this area, which was the warehouse area, the jail here was a liability for the entire west Greenville neighborhood. And now it’s going to be an asset for the entire west Greenville neighborhood,” said Mayor White.

We’re told several plans have been made to bring more jobs and affordable housing to the area as well.

Community leaders are expected to speak at the grand opening at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A group of protesters also gathered near the opening of the park to protest the 60-acre multi-million dollar project. Some protesters have argued the funding for the project should have gone to affordable housing instead of a recreational area.

Protestors are taking issue with the city spending million$ on a park when there are so many homeless people in Greenville @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/nNa8PXxRk4 — Myra Ruiz (@MyraRuizNews) May 19, 2022

