GSP Airport gets millions for air cargo improvements

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is receiving millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act for infrastructure improvements.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded GSP $5.2 million in funding and the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District provided $3.4 million in local funds.

The airport plans to expand its air cargo apron and extend a roadway to facilitate the expansion of air cargo facilities.

In 2021, GSP saw a 48 percent increase in cargo compared to the previous year, handling 96,800 tons.

“We are pleased to accept this grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration,” said GSP Airport District President and CEO Dave Edwards. . “The grant will allow the District to continue to invest in infrastructure that will allow air cargo operations to grow in the Upstate South Carolina region. With these improvements, we will be well-positioned to be a major player in the international supply chain.”

