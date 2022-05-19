How to be safe as record-setting heat moves through the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s going to be hot across the upstate the next few days. Temperatures will be above average by double digits. As a result, many people will be looking for relief from the high heat.

It will reach above 90 degrees the next three days.

Hydration will be your best defense against the hot weather. Drink plenty of fluids. This will help your body sweat, which a you cool down. Wear lightweight, lightly colored clothing, too.

Extreme heat can have lasting effects on the body, especially those who have underlying health conditions.

“For example, you might have heart disease where your heart’s already under a strain; and then you add the heat, that causes the heart to go faster which increases the demand for oxygen by the heart,” said Dr. David Brancati at EmergencyMD.

In the 28 years he’s been practicing medicine, he says heat illness is common among patients.

The doctor says there are a few signs that someone may be experiencing heat related problems.

“Cramps, if you’re with somebody and their mental status starts to change, and they’re getting nauseated, when they’re feeling weak or getting tired and confused,” according to Dr. Brancati.

FOX Carolina stopped by Unity Park where many people were out exercising along the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Obviously, warmer weather means more people will be out and about. However, safety is still a major concern.

One runner told us she’s cognizant of the temperature before going out to activity.

“Or else it’s just miserable by like 8:00; if you’re running outside, you’re like borderline passing out,” Bex Watts said. “No good.”

“I try to ride around when it’s kind of cool. I don’t try to get out here in the middle of the day at like 3:00,” Robert Sitton, a retired firefighter told us, who as out cycling.

Don’t forget about your pets, either. If you’re hot, chances are they feel the same.

Children should not be left in hot cars alone. Elderly people should be checked on during this heat wave.

